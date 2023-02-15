Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3
February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Mackay Insurance are excited to announce details for this season's "Road to the AHL Night", on March 3, 2023, when the Senators host the Rockford IceHogs.
The Senators will debut a series of "Road to the AHL" features, showcasing the journey that some of your favourite Belleville Sens players took to get to the American Hockey League, as they chase their National Hockey League dreams. The first 2,500 fans to arrive at CAA Arena on game day will also receive a set of exclusive, limited edition "Road to the AHL" trading cards, to add to their collection from last season.
This season's set features captain Dillon Heatherington, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Kevin Mandolese, Rourke Chartier and Scott Sabourin.
"I'm passionate about our community learning and getting to know these players," said Mackay Insurance President, Bruce Mackay. "This Is the second-best hockey league in the world. These players were the best on their teams in junior and college and understanding where they came from and understanding their path on the road to the AHL"
"The American Hockey League is the premier professional player development league in the world and with that in mind, we feel like it's important to educate our fans on our players' journeys to get here," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We're thankful to Bruce and the Mackay Insurance team for their steadfast support of our club and for helping us to share those stories with our fans through our Road to the AHL features and trading cards."
Tickets to the Belleville Sens "Road to the AHL Night" presented by Mackay Insurance and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to 4 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Take Another Long Shoot-Out Contest - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Release Davidson - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated in Morning Game against Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Victorious on Valentine's Day - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Josling Reassigned to Eheeling, Addamo Inks PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 17 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Extend Point Streak vs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home For Weekend Series Against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Left Heartbroken with 5-1 Loss to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3
- Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland
- Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Family Day Game and Postgame Skate Presented by CAA
- Belleville Sens Head Into All-Star Break With A Hard-Fought Point