Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Team up for "Road to the AHL Night" on March 3

February 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Mackay Insurance are excited to announce details for this season's "Road to the AHL Night", on March 3, 2023, when the Senators host the Rockford IceHogs.

The Senators will debut a series of "Road to the AHL" features, showcasing the journey that some of your favourite Belleville Sens players took to get to the American Hockey League, as they chase their National Hockey League dreams. The first 2,500 fans to arrive at CAA Arena on game day will also receive a set of exclusive, limited edition "Road to the AHL" trading cards, to add to their collection from last season.

This season's set features captain Dillon Heatherington, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Kevin Mandolese, Rourke Chartier and Scott Sabourin.

"I'm passionate about our community learning and getting to know these players," said Mackay Insurance President, Bruce Mackay. "This Is the second-best hockey league in the world. These players were the best on their teams in junior and college and understanding where they came from and understanding their path on the road to the AHL"

"The American Hockey League is the premier professional player development league in the world and with that in mind, we feel like it's important to educate our fans on our players' journeys to get here," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We're thankful to Bruce and the Mackay Insurance team for their steadfast support of our club and for helping us to share those stories with our fans through our Road to the AHL features and trading cards."

Tickets to the Belleville Sens "Road to the AHL Night" presented by Mackay Insurance and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

