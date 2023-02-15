Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (22-16-5-4; 53 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (24-16-3-2; 53 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to Canada Life Centre to face off against the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Iowa sits at fifth place in the Central Division, one spot behind Manitoba, and can switch places with the Moose with a victory.

NECK AND NECK

The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose have remained close in the standings through the 2022-23 season and enter Wednesday's matchup with 53 points apiece. Manitoba holds the fourth place position in the Central Division with two games in hand over Iowa. The Wild have gone 11-3-3-2 since a pair of home losses to the Moose on Dec. 21 and 23. A win over Manitoba on Wednesday could jump Iowa over the Moose and IceHogs and back into third place in the Central Division.

FREQUENT OVERTIME

- Iowa ranks second the American Hockey League in overtime games played (16)

- The Wild have won four overtime games and three shootouts

- Iowa has gone to overtime against six of nine opponents

- The Wild and Moose have not played an overtime game in four meetings this season

HOT HANDS

- Sammy Walker (3-1=4), Adam Beckman (2-2=4), and Joe Hicketts (0-4=4) each have four points through four games against Manitoba this season

- Declan Chisholm leads Manitoba skaters with seven points against Iowa (0-7=7)

- Cole Maier has scored five goals (5-1=6) for the Moose versus the Wild

