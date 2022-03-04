Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Kansas City

March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight for the first time since February 18 to host the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tonight is the second of a three-game series between the two teams this week. Kansas City won on Tuesday night in overtime at Cable Dahmer Arena, 2-1.

With the loss, Wichita sits one point out of fourth place with 54 points while Kansas City has 55. The Thunder are tied with Tulsa with 54 points, but the Oilers have two games in hand on Wichita while Allen has four games in hand.

The Thunder have played some tight games heading into the beginning stages of March. The Thunder are 14-5-8-0 in that scenario. Wichita is tied with Florida for the most one-goal games in the league (27). Wichita and Kansas City have played in six one-goal contests in the season-series with the last four being decided by a goal.

The Thunder power play has come alive over the last seven games. Wichita is 10-for-24 on the power play (41.7%) over that stretch. The Thunder have scored two or more on the man advantage in three of those contests. Against the Mavericks are 6-for-28 this season, good for 21.4%. Kansas City has scored five times on 36 chances against Wichita, which equates to a 86.1% kill rate for the Thunder.

Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks with 55 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 38. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 48 points. Peter Crinella is second with 41.

Tonight is Scout Night, presented by The Boy Scouts of America, Quivira Council. Lou Ferrigno will be making a special appearance to drop the ceremonial faceoff. Boy Scouts can stay after the game for a special Scout Night Sleepover at the arena.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.