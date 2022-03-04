Growlers Top Thunder 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers got their home stand started on a good note with a 4-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Jordan Kaplan opened the scoring for the Thunder just before the first intermission as he got in behind the Growlers defense and after it initially looked like Evan Cormier got enough to keep it out, his effort snuck over the line to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In his first game for the Growlers, Tyler Boland got the hosts back to level midway through the middle frame as he blasted home a pass from Marc Johnstone in the high slot to make it 1-1.

Orrin Centazzo continued his red-hot play of late as he picked up a mistimed shot from Boland and deposited into a yawning cage to give Newfoundland a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

Ryan Chyzowski made it 3-1 with the man advantage less than four minutes into the 3rd as he finished off a scramble in front of the Thunder goal to grab a two-goal lead for the Growlers.

Sebastian Vidmar made it a one goal game once again as he finished backhand on the breakaway with 9:29 remaining in regulation to get the Thunder back within reach.

Adirondack's comeback bid would gain no further ground however as Gordie Green sealed a Growlers victory with an empty net tally to make it a 4-2 final in favour of Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland picked up 3 points and notched his first professional goal with his second period tally.

Evan Cormier made 22 saves along the way for the victory.

Newfoundland and Adirondack meet once again tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Three Stars

1. NFL - T. Boland

2. ADK - S. Vidmar

3. NFL - R. Chyzowski

