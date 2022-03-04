Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 6-2 on Friday night.
In the 10th matchup between the teams this season, Atlanta wasted no time getting on the board, scoring just 26 seconds into the game on a goal from Kameron Kielly.
Roughing penalties from Dalton Thrower and Chase Harwell resulted in two minutes of four-on-four. Blake Murray executed while the ice was less crowded, collecting his 11th goal of the season while tying the game with 17:16 remaining in the period.
Nearly ten minutes later Atlanta retook the lead on a goal from Gabe Guertler.
Despite the deficit at the intermission, Norfolk outshot Atlanta 13 to 7 in the first period.
The second period saw the Gladiators dominance continue, extending their lead to three while outshooting Norfolk 14-4.
A Gabe Guertler high-sticking penalty nearly four minutes into the period set up a power play for the Admirals, which the Gladiators countered with a goal of their own. A Mackenzie Dwyer Tripping penalty with 10:36 left in the period set up a power play for Atlanta. Kamerin Nault capitalized on the man-advantage, putting the Gladiators up 4-1 with his goal.
Three minutes later, Chase Harwell responded with a goal of his own. Harwell's goal was his third of the season, and his first on home ice.
Another Admirals penalty would set up a power play for the Gladiators. Atlanta utilized the power play and went up 5-2 on another goal from Neiley.
A goal from Sanghoon Shin with 6:04 remaining in the game helped to close the game out for the Gladiators and take tonight's victory.
With the loss Norfolk falls to 18-29-2-2. The teams are back in action when they finish their three-game series tomorrow.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022
- Americans Win Fifth in a Row against the Steelheads - Allen Americans
- Royals Lead Entire Game vs. Railers to Earn Sixth Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Brodzinski Dishes out Four Assists as Solar Bears Edge Stingrays 4-3 - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Battle, But Oilers Pull Away in Third - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Fall Behind Late Orlando Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Steps on the Gas, Shuts out Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Storm to Top of South Division Standings with Road Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Storm Past the Lions in First-Ever Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Nets Two, But Walleye Fall to Komets, 8-3, at Home - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits 2-0 - Florida Everblades
- Royals Roar over Railers 5-3 on Friday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Top Wings 4-1 on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Top Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Mike Cornell and Mitchell Balmas Assigned on Loan from AHL to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Face Dallas Stars Affiliate this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Lions Take on Fuel for the First Time this Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Seek Seventh Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Sanchez & Girduckis Head to AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Hit the Road for Worcester Seeking Sixth Straight Win - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk
- Admirals Almost Pull of Comeback, Fall to Rapid City, 5-4
- Rabbits Score Five Unanswered Goals, Defeat Norfolk, 5-1
- Admirals Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall to Gladiators 4-1
- Murray's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win over Atlanta