Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 6-2 on Friday night.

In the 10th matchup between the teams this season, Atlanta wasted no time getting on the board, scoring just 26 seconds into the game on a goal from Kameron Kielly.

Roughing penalties from Dalton Thrower and Chase Harwell resulted in two minutes of four-on-four. Blake Murray executed while the ice was less crowded, collecting his 11th goal of the season while tying the game with 17:16 remaining in the period.

Nearly ten minutes later Atlanta retook the lead on a goal from Gabe Guertler.

Despite the deficit at the intermission, Norfolk outshot Atlanta 13 to 7 in the first period.

The second period saw the Gladiators dominance continue, extending their lead to three while outshooting Norfolk 14-4.

A Gabe Guertler high-sticking penalty nearly four minutes into the period set up a power play for the Admirals, which the Gladiators countered with a goal of their own. A Mackenzie Dwyer Tripping penalty with 10:36 left in the period set up a power play for Atlanta. Kamerin Nault capitalized on the man-advantage, putting the Gladiators up 4-1 with his goal.

Three minutes later, Chase Harwell responded with a goal of his own. Harwell's goal was his third of the season, and his first on home ice.

Another Admirals penalty would set up a power play for the Gladiators. Atlanta utilized the power play and went up 5-2 on another goal from Neiley.

A goal from Sanghoon Shin with 6:04 remaining in the game helped to close the game out for the Gladiators and take tonight's victory.

With the loss Norfolk falls to 18-29-2-2. The teams are back in action when they finish their three-game series tomorrow.

