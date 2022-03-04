Americans Win Fifth in a Row against the Steelheads
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliates of the Seattle Kraken, earned a 3-1 victory on Friday evening in front of the home faithful in Allen.
A scoreless first half of the first period would be undone when Branden Troock (15) would snipe it in from near the blue line to put the Americans up 1-0 in the first period. The lead wouldn't last long, as the Steelheads would solve Allen goalie Luke Peressini to tie it up at one.
The stalemate would last well into the second period, until an errant puck would hit an Idaho defender and end up in the back of the net, as Spencer Asuchak (18) would receive credit for the goal. The Americans would be on the defensive for a majority of the third period. That would change with a two-on-one Allen rush that led to a Jared Bethune shot, which was stopped by Steelheads netminder Colten Point, but the rebound came to J.C. Campagna (6), who put a backhander into the back of the net to put the Americans up 3-1 late. That would be the final tally in the game as the Americans defense continued to stonewall Idaho.
Netminder Luke Peressini would be a wall in front of the net Friday night as he recorded an impressive thirty-one save performance to earn the win. The win would snap a five-game Americans losing streak.
The Americans are back in action Saturday night to finish a two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads before traveling to Tulsa next weekend.
