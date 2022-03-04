Americans Face Dallas Stars Affiliate this Weekend

Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a two-game weekend series tonight against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 pm. The Americans have won four in a row against Idaho. Start your Friday off with doubleheader hockey beginning at 3:30 pm with the Americans College Classic. One ticket gets you in for both games. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 2:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, March 5th vs. Idaho

Combs Milestone: With an assist over the weekend against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Americans forward Jack Combs reached another milestone collecting assist number 300 for his professional career.

Streak Against Idaho: The Allen Americans are on a streak of four straight wins against the Idaho Steelheads going back to November 27th. The Americans swept a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads over New Year's Weekend. The Americans record against Idaho this season is 4-1-1.

Americans looking to end losing skid: The Americans dropped the final game of the series against the Cincinnati Cyclones last Sunday afternoon by a score of 4-2. Jack Combs provided both goals for Allen, his 16th and 17th of the season. He was tied for lead in shots with three. Branden Troock had two assists in defeat. The Americans went 0-for-4 on the power play. Allen's power play ranks 18th overall in the league at 17.9 %.

Tight at the Bottom of the Mountain: With the Americans loss on Sunday afternoon, combined with Kansas City's 2-0 shutout win over Utah, the Americans dropped to last overall in the Mountain Division. The Americans are the only team in the division under 0.500 (0.490).

Bibeau back to Charlotte: Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau was recalled by the Charlotte Checkers this week. Bibeau appeared in two of the three games against Cincinnati last week going 0-1-1. The Seattle Kraken prospect leads the Americans in goalie wins this season with seven (7-4-2).

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-2-0

Away: 10-11-4-1

Overall: 21-22-6-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (23) Chad Costello

Assists: (36) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

Points: (59) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (82) Darian Skeoch

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 20-7-1-0

Road: 9-14-1-1

Overall: 29-21-2-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Team Leaders:

Goals: (19) AJ White

Assists: (28) AJ White

Points: (47) AJ White

+/-: (+11) Will Merchant

PIM: (44) Colby McAuley

