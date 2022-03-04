Sanchez & Girduckis Head to AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward James Sanchez has been recalled by Hartford, while forward Abbott Girduckis has been loaned to Hartford as well.

Sanchez, 23, has registered 19 points (7g, 12a) in 27 games with the Icemen this season. Sanchez returns to the Wolf Pack where he has appeared in eight games this season. Last season, Sanchez posted five points (2g, 3a) in eight appearances with Hartford. The Northbrook, IL resident played collegiately at the University of Michigan (2016-2017) and Arizona State University (2019-2021).

Girduckis, 26, earns the AHL call-up having posted a career-high 41 points with the Icemen this season. The 6-2, 190-pound forward logged 35 points (12g, 23a) in 47 games played last season with the Icemen. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Girduckis posted 34 points (15g, 19a) in 49 games played with the Toledo Walleye during his rookie campaign in 2019-20. The Belleville, Ontario resident made nine appearances with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters during the 2019-20 season.

The Icemen are back in action on Sunday (March 6) when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena. Sunday's game is a Publix Family Fun Day1 The Icemen will wear special Publix themed jerseys, and fans will have the opportunity to go onto the ice after the game to take a shot on goal.

Fans unable to make it to the game may listen online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.

