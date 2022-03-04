Everblades Look to Bounce Back against Swamp Rabbits

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' longest homestand of the year rolls on as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits visit Hertz Arena for the second of three games Friday night at 7:30 pm. The Blades look to resume their winning ways as a six-game winning streak and a nine-game point streak were snapped in a 3-2 setback to the Swamp Rabbits Wednesday evening.

THE OPPONENT: Playing for just the second time this season at Hertz Arena, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits come into Friday's game comfortably in fifth place in the ECHL South Division, sporting a 19-22-4-3 overall record which is good for 45 points and an all-important .469 points percentage. The Swamp Rabbits have won three straight games and have registered a 4-6-0-0 record in their last 10 games. Greenville is in hot pursuit of fourth-place Orlando, which currently holds the final playoff spot in the South Division.

THE SERIES: In eight previous meetings, the Everblades and Swamp Rabbits have each recorded four wins with two more contests remaining on the slate. Florida won four of seven games played in Greenville, while the Bunnies have won the only game played in Hertz Arena. Across eight games, the Blades hold a 24-23 edge in goals. After winning the first three games between the clubs this season, the Everblades have come up short in four of the last five contests.

LAST TIME OUT: John McCarron scored his franchise-record 146th regular-season goal early in the second period, but the Swamp Rabbits scored two unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 3-2 victory Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. The setback snapped a six-game winning streak and a nine-game point streak for the Everblades (30-16-4-4). Both squads traded first period goals, with Blake Winiecki netting his team-leading 24th goal of the season to stake the Everblades to an early 1-0 lead just 5:42 into the contest. With the score knotted at 1-1, McCarron gave the Blades a 2-1 advantage at 6:18 of the second, but two third-period goals propelled Greenville to a 3-2 victory.

SPEAKING OF THE CAPTAIN: As previously stated, Captain Everblade moved into sole possession of the franchise record for regular-season goals on Wednesday, collecting his 146th tally. With one more goal, McCarron will notch his 165th career Everblades goal, including playoffs and he'll have sole possession of the overall mark currently shared with Reggie Berg. Earlier this season, McCarron took over the top spot from Berg in points, and currently has 339 regular-season and 385 total points in an Everblades sweater. Looking ahead, Johnny Mac sits in second place and has 193 regular-season assists and 221 overall assists, as he sits just 16 and nine helpers, respectively, behind Tom Buckley's career marks with 207 and 221. Additionally, with 606 overall penalty minutes, McCarron is 18 behind Matthieu Roy's franchise mark of 624 PIM.

RABBIT HUNTERS: In eight games against the Swamp Rabbits, Captain Everblade John McCarron leads the squad with 10 total points, scoring four goals and logging a team-high six assists. Blake Winiecki is next in line with eight points on four goals and four assists, while Joe Pendenza has registered six points on three goals and three helpers. In goal, Parker Gahagen has gotten the starting nod in seven of the eight meetings against Greenville and has tallied a 3-4-0-0 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .910 save percentages.

LEADERS AND LEGENDS: The Everblades remain prominent in the ECHL leaderboards with just 18 regular-season games left on the team's regular-season schedule. With 24 goals apiece, both Blake Winiecki and John McCarron are tied for second place, just one goal behind league leader Dylan Sadowy of Tulsa. In points, Winiecki (57) sits in second, two points behind league leader Chad Costello of Allen. McCarron (55) is tied for third, while Joe Pendenza (50) is tied for ninth. In the assists category, Winiecki is tied for fourth with 33 helpers.

MORE LEADERSHIP POSITIONS: John McCarron currently remains in the league lead with five shorthanded goals, while Xavier Bouchard rules the roost with a plus-28 rating. Parker Gahagen stands fourth with a 2.36 GAA and is tied for second with three shutouts.

