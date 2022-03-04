Lions Take on Fuel for the First Time this Season
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After a well-deserved mini-break, the Lions went toe-to-toe against the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night. Despite a strong comeback, the Lions fell just a little short against the Glens Falls skaters.
Tonight marks the first time this season that Trois-Rivières will take on the Indy Fuel. It's the first of a two-game series against the team whose home base is Indianapolis. The Fuel is an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks and currently sits in 7th position in the Central Division and sports a 4-5-0-1 record in their last 10 games.
Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. from Colisée Vidéotron. Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports.
Players to watch:
Lions captain Cédric Montminy has 14 goals and 10 assists this season.
Fuel forward Spencer Watson has 21 goals and 14 assists so far this season.
