Glads Seek Seventh Straight Win

NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (31-17-3-1) look for their seventh straight win tonight against the Norfolk Admirals (18-28-2-2). The Glads have won their last six contests, and have also won the last three meetings against Norfolk. Tonight is the 10th of 12 meetings against the Admirals, and Atlanta has a 6-3-0-0 record in the season series.

Scouting the Admirals

The Admirals currently rank sixth out of seven teams in the South Division with a .400 points percentage. Norfolk is just 3-7-0-0 in its last 10 games. The Admirals are currently 10 games below .500, but they are 9-10-1-1 when playing at home. Alex Tonge continues to lead Norfolk with now 41 points (22G-19A) this season, including four goals in his last two games. Dylan Wells is the top option for the Admirals in net with an 11-13-1-0 record, 3.67 goals-against average, and a .895 save percentage. Wells stopped 42 of 45 shots against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

On Wednesday, the Gladiators beat the Admirals 3-2 on the road. Atlanta fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but then answered back with three straight goals in the second frame. Xavier Bernard, Sanghoon Shin, and Kameron Kielly all lit the lamp for Atlanta.

The Ma-Shin

Sanghoon Shin has made an instant impact with the Gladiators since coming over from Anyang Halla in the Asia League. In 11 games with Atlanta, Shin has already tabbed 13 points (8G-5A), including goals in his last six games. Aside from his run of goals, the Seoul, South Korea native also has points in 10 straight contests. Shin's 10-game point streak is the second-longest active point streak in the ECHL.

We're Going Streaking

After a 3-2 victory on Wednesday against Norfolk, the Gladiators have now won six consecutive games and have secured their longest win streak of the season to date. The six-game run has featured three road victories and three home victories, beginning Feb. 18 at Greenville. Over the past six games, Atlanta has outscored opponents 27-8 for a 4.50 goals-for average and a 1.33 goals-against average. All six wins have come against the bottom three teams in the South Division.

Nesbitt Nearing All-Time Assists Record

Captain Derek Nesbitt is just one assist away from surpassing Brad Schell for sole possession of first place in all-time Gladiators assists. Schell averaged just under an assist per game through six seasons and 262 games with the Glads from 2004-2010. Both Nesbitt and Schell are currently tied for first with 246 Gladiators assists. The pair played together with the Gwinnett Gladiators for three seasons in 2005-06, 2006-07, and 2007-08. Nesbitt currently leads the Gladiators franchise in games played, goals, and points.

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 4 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Norfolk Admirals

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

