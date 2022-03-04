Indy Steps on the Gas, Shuts out Lions
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions took to the ice on Friday night to face off against the Indy Fuel for the first time this season.
Indy's Bryan Lemos put the Fuel on the board at the 13:15 mark of the first period. Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions could not find an equalizer and the period ended with Indy ahead 1-0.
Fuel forward Jared Thomas extended Indy's lead to 2-0 in the second period. Slightly less than three minutes later it was Indy's Darien Graighead beating Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers to make the score 3-0 for the Fuel.
In the third period, the Fuel's Ryan Valentini and Spencer Watson extended the visitor's lead.
Final score: Fuel-5, Lions-0. It marked the first time this season that the Lions laid an egg on the scoresheet.
The Lions next game is Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
