ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 4, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Darick Louis-Jean, D
Norfolk:
Shane Walsh, F
Trois-Rivières:
Charles-William Gagne, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve
Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Delete Ethan Szypula, F traded to Jacksonville
Fort Wayne:
Add Mario Culina, G activated from reserve
Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on reserve
Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Idaho:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ethan Szypula, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Maine:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence [3/3]
Newfoundland:
Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Beck Warm, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Reading:
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve
Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Eliott St-Pierre, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Fabien Laniel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve
Delete Eliott St-Pierre, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve
Delete David Thomson, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Worcester:
Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Springfield
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Cullen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
