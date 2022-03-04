ECHL Transactions - March 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 4, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Darick Louis-Jean, D

Norfolk:

Shane Walsh, F

Trois-Rivières:

Charles-William Gagne, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve

Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Delete Ethan Szypula, F traded to Jacksonville

Fort Wayne:

Add Mario Culina, G activated from reserve

Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on reserve

Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Idaho:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ethan Szypula, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Maine:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence [3/3]

Newfoundland:

Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Beck Warm, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Reading:

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve

Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Eliott St-Pierre, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Fabien Laniel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve

Delete Eliott St-Pierre, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve

Delete David Thomson, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Worcester:

Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Springfield

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Cullen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

