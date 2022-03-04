Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 4, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (26-21-4-0 / .549) continue their five-game road trip with the first of two bouts against the South Carolina Stingrays (17-28-6-0 / .392) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears won the opening match of their road trip on Wednesday at Jacksonville and have earned three of a possible four points in their last two games, while the Stingrays are 0-2-1-0 in their last three contests.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 3-1-0-0 against the Stingrays so far in the eight-game regular season series. The Solar Bears have out-scored South Carolina 15-12 in the series. Three of the final four games will be played at the North Charleston Coliseum, including this weekend's pair of games.

Brad Barone will make his 17th consecutive start tonight, extending his franchise record. Barone leads the ECHL in wins with 19, games played (36), minutes (2014) and saves (1,053). He will become just the fourth Solar Bears goaltender to record a 20-win season with his next victory, joining Clint Windsor (23 - 2020-21), Ryan Massa (22 - 2016-17) and Garret Sparks (21 - 2014-15).

Orlando is 18-2-2-0 when scoring first; its points percentage of .864 when scoring first is the best in the ECHL.

Luke Boka (2g-3a) and Michael Brodzinski (1g-4a) lead the Solar Bears in scoring against the Stingrays with five points apiece.

The Solar Bears are 15-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Shawn Element collected his first career ECHL goal on Wednesday at Jacksonville.

Orlando is 1-for-4 (25%) on the power play against South Carolina this season.

South Carolina is led in scoring by longtime captain Andrew Cherniwchan, who has 10 points (3g-7a) over his last 10 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, March 5 at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

