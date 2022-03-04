Fuel Storm Past the Lions in First-Ever Matchup

QUEBEC CITY, QC - Looking for their first win ever against a Canadian franchise, the Fuel traveled to Trois-Rivières for the first of a two-game series on Friday night. After a two-goal second period, the Fuel went on to defeat the Lions 5-0 on Friday.

After the first 10 minutes of feeling each other out, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board. Receiving a pass from Riley McKay, Bryan Lemos wrapped the puck around and beat Trois-Rivières goaltender Philippe Desrosiers. Although being outshot 9-8 in the first period, Indy would hold on to their 1-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Trois-Rivières looked to have been the first team to get on the board when Tyler Boivin jammed a rebound past Fuel goaltender Cale Morris. Calling the goal off for goaltender interference, referee Brett Roeland would review the goal and confirm his call made on the ice, keeping Indy Fuel leading 1-0.

Doubling Indy's one-goal lead, Darien Craighead fed Jared Thomas a pass and he one-timed the shot over the shoulder of Desrosiers. Scoring a goal of his own, Darien Craighead snuck his way through the Lions' defense and chipped a shot over the shoulder of a sprawling Desrosiers.

Midway through the final period, the Fuel were outshooting the Lions 8-6 but couldn't get anything past Desrosiers. Scoring their fourth goal of the game Ryan Valentini jumped on a rebound in front of Desrosiers and buried it in the back of the net. Spencer Watson would pot the empty net goal and eventually give the Fuel a 5-0 win.

