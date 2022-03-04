Royals Lead Entire Game vs. Railers to Earn Sixth Straight Win
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 5-3, Friday, Mar. 4 at the DCU Center. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 24 of 27 shots while Railers goalie Jimmy Poreda saved 19 of 24 shots.
Reading took a commanding three-goal lead early into the game. Jackson Cressey, Dominic Cormier and Patrick Bajkov each scored in the final eight minutes of the first period for a Royals' lead, 3-0.
Brad Morrison extended Reading's lead to four goals 14:46 into the second period. Bajkov earned an assist on Morrison's 10th goal of the season, tallying his second of two points in the game. Bajkov, like Cormier, collected a goal and an assist through the opening two periods of play for multi-point games.
Worcester answered with their first goal of the game on the power play. Mitchell Balmas ripped a slap shot past Flodell from the left face off dot to cut the Railers' deficit to three goals. With 17 seconds remaining in the middle period, Garret Cockerill scored on a feed from Brayden Low and Anthony Gagnon's second assist of the game to put Reading back up with a four goal lead, 5-1.
Worcester scored the only goals in the third period, however not enough to complete a home ice comeback. Blake Christensen scored two goals in a span of 5:18 for his 11th and 12th goals of the season to cut the deficit to two goals. The Royals' defense didn't allow another shot on net in the final 5:22 of play to earn the victory on the road and improve their win streak to six games.
The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers Saturday, Mar. 5th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
