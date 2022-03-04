Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills

Utah Grizzlies (31-19-2-1, 65 points, .613 Win %) at Rapid City Rush (27-20-4-3, 61 points, .565 Win %)

Friday, March 4, 2022. The Monument. 7:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the opening game of a 3 game weekend set at The Monument and it's the 4th of a 6 game road trip for Utah. Forward Matthew Boucher returns to the club after a 39 day stint in the AHL. Goaltender Garrett Metcalf also returns to Utah after spending 2 months with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

February Recap

Utah went 5-6 in the month of February. Ben Tardif led Utah with 11 points in the month (4 goals, 7 assists). Mason Mannek had 9 points in February (4 goals, 5 assists). Brian Bowen, Luka Burzan, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Zac Robbins all had 4 goals in February. Nate Clurman led Utah with 8 assists in February. D'Astous led Utah in plus/minus in the month at +5.

Special Teams Played a Big Role in KC Series

Utah scored 4 power play goals in the February 25 series opener. Utah did so in 3 different scenarios. Luka Burzan scored a 5 on 3 power play goal in the first period. Miles Gendron and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added 5 on 4 goals and Nick Henry scored a 4 on 3 goal 10:09 into the third period.

In the middle game of the series on Feb. 26 it was Kansas City who went 3 for 6 on the power play. They also scored a 4 on 4 goal in what turned out to be the game winner 5:59 into the third period.

In the rubber match on February 27 KC scored a power play goal 14:35 into the first period. KC went 1 for 6 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 4.

Grizzlies Current 6 Game Road Trip

Last Week's Games

February 25, 2022 - Utah 4 Kansas City 2 - D'Astous 1 goal, 2 assists. Nick Henry 1 goal, 1 assist. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 33.

February 26, 2022 - Utah 4 Kansas City 5 - Luka Burzan 1 goal, 2 assists. Charle-E. D'Astous, Miles Gendron and Mason Mannek added goals. Nate Clurman was a +3.

February 27, 2022 - Utah 0 Kansas City 2 - KC's Matt Greenfield 39 save shutout. Utah outshot KC 39 to 28. This Week's Games

Friday - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Season Series vs Rapid City

Utah is 4-2 vs Rapid City this season. Utah is 19-4-2-1 in their last 26 meetings with Rapid City. Friday night is the 7th of 12 meetings between the division rivals.

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4

December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3

December 29, 2021 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 - Trey Bradley 3 goals. Emergency starting goalie Brady Devries saves 18 of 21 in an improbable win.

December 31, 2021 - Utah 1 Rapid City 3

January 1, 2022 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4

Peyton Jones Has Dominated in February

In his last 8 games Peyton Jones is 5-2 with a .931 save percentage and 2.35 goals against average. Jones leads Utah with 13 wins on the season. February 2022 was the best individual month of Peyton's pro career.

Luka Burzan Returns With Authority

Luka Burzan scored a power play goal 2:41 into the contest on February 25 at Kansas City. On February 26 he scored 8:03 into the first period. Luka has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games since returning from an injury. In 22 games this season he has 8 goals and 11 assists. Burzan was a 6th round pick (171st overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft. Luka has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles over the last 2 seasons and had 3 goals and 1 assist.

Point a Game Guys

There are 5 Grizzlies players who are averaging more than a point per game. Matthew Boucher, back after a month long stint in the AHL, leads the way averaging 1.29 ppg. Brandon Cutler (Now with Abbotsford AHL) is at 1.17 ppg. Trey Bradley, who is currently on injured reserve, is at 1.23 ppg. Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a 1.08 ppg average. Ben Tardif is at 1.06 ppg.

Recent Transactions: Boucher and Metcalf Return to Club

Forward Matthew Boucher returns to the Grizz after a 6 week stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Boucher was called up to Colorado on January 23, 2022 and played in 5 games with the Eagles, where he had 8 shots on goal and had 7 penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

Goaltender Garrett Metcalf returned to Utah after a 2 month loan with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Metcalf appeared in 4 games for the Phantoms and had a 2-1-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .882 save percentage. In 14 career games with Utah, the Salt Lake City native has a 6-6-1 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.15 goals against average.

March 3, 2022 - Matthew Boucher reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

March 1, 2022 - Garrett Metcalf returns from load with AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Goaltender Cole Kehler and forward Gehrett Sargis were released.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Produce.

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 19 goals and is 2nd with 42 points. He leads the team in power play goals (6), power play points (16) and shots among defenseman (140). Charle has a point in 14 of his last 21 games. He has a point in 27 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 6 game winning goals.

Local Boy Does Good

Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek has had a solid first full season as a pro. Mannek had 4 assists in a 5-4 win over Worcester on February 21. On February 26 at Kansas City Mannek scored a goal 5:40 into the contest. Mannek is 2nd on the club with 40 points. He's third on the team with 17 goals and is tied for 3rd with 23 assists. Mannek has also taken a ton of face-offs for Utah this season and has more than held his own. Mason and Tyler Penner are the only 2 players who have appeared in all 53 regular season games.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 30-6-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-13. Utah is 18-1 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Next Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night. Singles Night. Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV. Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 19 goals and is 2nd with 42 points. D'Astous leads all defenseman with 6 game winning goals. D'Astous and Luke Martin are both tied for the lead among defenseman in plus/minus at +27. Brian Bowen is 5th with 177 shots. Ben Tardif leads all league rookies with 7 shorthanded points. Tardif is 2nd among rookies with 28 assists. Mason Mannek is tied for 4th in points among rookies with 40.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 31-19-2-1

Home record: 16-9. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home.

Road record: 15-10-2-1

Win percentage: .613. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 65.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.40 (10th) Goals for: 180.

Goals against per game: 3.15 (10th) Goals Against: 167.

Shots per game: 32.51 (8th)

Shots against per game: 31.21 (12th)

Power Play: 30 for 168 - 17.9 % (Tied 20th)

Penalty Kill: 164 for 217- 75.6 % (Tied 23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 749. 14.13 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 13-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 22 of 53 games this season. Utah is 18-11-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 11-3-2-1. 17 of the 52 games have been decided by 1. 14 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen/Charle-Edouard D'Astous (19).

Assists: Ben Tardif (28)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (42)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+27)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk leads active Grizzlies with 85.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (16)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (6)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (10).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (177)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 64). 18.8 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (13).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 18 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 12-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is outscoring opponents 72 to 49 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Grizz are 19-7-0-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 18-11-2 when the opposition scores first. Utah is 30-6-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home. Their 65 standings points are 3rd in the league. The Grizz are 14-8-2-1 when they play with 0 days rest between games. Utah is 24-10-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 18-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. The Grizz are 11-3-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is 8-11-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 8 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league.

