Steelheads Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Allen
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (29-22-3) controlled possession but couldn't find the bounces in a 3-1 loss to the Allen Americans (22-22-7) on Friday night from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads started the contest with a dominating first period of possession, but the Americans took advantage of a small opening to take the first tally of the night. Steelheads defenseman Michael Prapavessis (10:44 1st) tallied from the blue line in the next possession succession to tie the game, 1-1. A controversial too-many men penalty called on the Steelheads led to the Americans capitalizing off an Idaho skate from the left post to make the difference, and a late break by the Americans added an insurance tally in the 3-1 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. ALN - Luke Peressini (win, 31-32 saved)
2. ALN - Spenser Asuchak (game-winner)
3. IDH - Michael Prapavessis (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Michael Prapavessis (D) - goal in first period
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Michael Prapavessis: In his first game since January 17, Prapavessis provided the lone tally for the Steelheads in the first period. He's on a four-game point streak (1-3-4) dating back to January 14.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Despite their eye-test performance, the Steelheads slipped in their first of a six-game road trip. The Steelheads have dropped five of their last seven games since February 16 with four of those seven games on the road. While the team broke a four-game streak of allowing four or more goals, they were held to two goals or less in now six of seven contests in that same frame.
ATTENDANCE: 3,502
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads and Americans close their season series on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 6:05 p.m. MT from Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.
