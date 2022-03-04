K-Wings Battle, But Oilers Pull Away in Third
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-26-0-0) couldn't find the equalizer with less than a minute left, and lost to the Tulsa Oilers (26-23-2-2) by a score of 4-1 on Friday at Wings Event Center.
The K-Wings battled in this one, but Tulsa scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:39 mark of the third period, making it 2-1. Then with the net empty, and the extra attacker on the ice for Kalamazoo, Tulsa was able to score two empty net goals and skate to victory.
There was no scoring in the hockey game until Tyler Rockwell (2) blasted home the K-Wings lone goal at the 9:22 mark of the second period from the top of the circles. Logan Lambdin (13) and Giovanni Vallati (8) assisted on the play.
Tulsa tied the game 1-1 with one tick remaining in the second period, while skating 4 on 4. There was controversy on the play due to Erik Bradford taking a stick to the midsection, and falling to the ice for a long period of time, right before the Tulsa goal was scored.
Trevor Gorsuch (12-18-0-0) made 37 saves in the loss and made multiple key stops to keep the K-Wings in it.
The K-Wings penalty kill unit killed off all three penalties assessed, including a huge 5-minute major to end the first and start the second period. Final shot total was 41-26 in favor of Tulsa, and Kalamzoo is now winless in its last eight games.
Kalamazoo will run it back against Tulsa for 'Star Wars Night' on Saturday at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022
- K-Wings Battle, But Oilers Pull Away in Third - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Fall Behind Late Orlando Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Steps on the Gas, Shuts out Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Storm to Top of South Division Standings with Road Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Storm Past the Lions in First-Ever Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Nets Two, But Walleye Fall to Komets, 8-3, at Home - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits 2-0 - Florida Everblades
- Royals Roar over Railers 5-3 on Friday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Top Wings 4-1 on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Top Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Mike Cornell and Mitchell Balmas Assigned on Loan from AHL to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Face Dallas Stars Affiliate this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Lions Take on Fuel for the First Time this Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Seek Seventh Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Sanchez & Girduckis Head to AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Hit the Road for Worcester Seeking Sixth Straight Win - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.