K-Wings Battle, But Oilers Pull Away in Third

March 4, 2022







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-26-0-0) couldn't find the equalizer with less than a minute left, and lost to the Tulsa Oilers (26-23-2-2) by a score of 4-1 on Friday at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings battled in this one, but Tulsa scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:39 mark of the third period, making it 2-1. Then with the net empty, and the extra attacker on the ice for Kalamazoo, Tulsa was able to score two empty net goals and skate to victory.

There was no scoring in the hockey game until Tyler Rockwell (2) blasted home the K-Wings lone goal at the 9:22 mark of the second period from the top of the circles. Logan Lambdin (13) and Giovanni Vallati (8) assisted on the play.

Tulsa tied the game 1-1 with one tick remaining in the second period, while skating 4 on 4. There was controversy on the play due to Erik Bradford taking a stick to the midsection, and falling to the ice for a long period of time, right before the Tulsa goal was scored.

Trevor Gorsuch (12-18-0-0) made 37 saves in the loss and made multiple key stops to keep the K-Wings in it.

The K-Wings penalty kill unit killed off all three penalties assessed, including a huge 5-minute major to end the first and start the second period. Final shot total was 41-26 in favor of Tulsa, and Kalamzoo is now winless in its last eight games.

Kalamazoo will run it back against Tulsa for 'Star Wars Night' on Saturday at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

