Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ESTERO, FL - Max Zimmer's goal on the first shot of the game and Evan Fitzpatrick's 30-save shutout lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 victory over the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Greenville needed just 14 seconds to score the opening goal of the game, as Max Zimmer, playing in his 100th professional game, sniped the opening shot of the game into the back of the net. The Swamp Rabbits would chase Florida's starting goaltender, Tomas Vomacka, from the game at 7:16, as Bryce Reddick threw the puck from the goal-line and off the pads of Vomacka and into the net for his fourth of the season. Vomacka was replaced by Parker Gahagen in the Everblades net.
After a scoreless second period, the Everblades earned a pair of third period power-plays that would be denied by Swamp Rabbits goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick and the Greenville defense. With the net empty in the Florida end, the Swamp Rabbits denied a number of late chances to break up the 2-0 score line. As the final horn sounded, Evan Fitzpatrick had earned his second shutout in three games after stopping all 30 Everblades shots.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 20-22-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-17-4-4. Greenville's victory is the team's fourth consecutive victory during the five-game trip to the Sunshine State.
The Swamp Rabbits remain in Estero, FL and will take on the Everblades for the final time this season in at 7:30 p.m. meeting at Hertz Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022
- Brodzinski Dishes out Four Assists as Solar Bears Edge Stingrays 4-3 - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Battle, But Oilers Pull Away in Third - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Fall Behind Late Orlando Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Steps on the Gas, Shuts out Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Storm to Top of South Division Standings with Road Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Lead from Start to Finish, Defeat Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Storm Past the Lions in First-Ever Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Nets Two, But Walleye Fall to Komets, 8-3, at Home - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits 2-0 - Florida Everblades
- Royals Roar over Railers 5-3 on Friday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Top Wings 4-1 on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Top Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Mike Cornell and Mitchell Balmas Assigned on Loan from AHL to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Face Dallas Stars Affiliate this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Lions Take on Fuel for the First Time this Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: March 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Seek Seventh Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Sanchez & Girduckis Head to AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Hit the Road for Worcester Seeking Sixth Straight Win - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory
- Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades
- Kemp Score Overtime Winner, Swamp Rabbits Take Pair of Games in Orlando
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead