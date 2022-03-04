Zimmer Strikes Early, Fitzpatrick Blanks Everblades for 2-0 Swamp Rabbits Victory

ESTERO, FL - Max Zimmer's goal on the first shot of the game and Evan Fitzpatrick's 30-save shutout lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 victory over the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Greenville needed just 14 seconds to score the opening goal of the game, as Max Zimmer, playing in his 100th professional game, sniped the opening shot of the game into the back of the net. The Swamp Rabbits would chase Florida's starting goaltender, Tomas Vomacka, from the game at 7:16, as Bryce Reddick threw the puck from the goal-line and off the pads of Vomacka and into the net for his fourth of the season. Vomacka was replaced by Parker Gahagen in the Everblades net.

After a scoreless second period, the Everblades earned a pair of third period power-plays that would be denied by Swamp Rabbits goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick and the Greenville defense. With the net empty in the Florida end, the Swamp Rabbits denied a number of late chances to break up the 2-0 score line. As the final horn sounded, Evan Fitzpatrick had earned his second shutout in three games after stopping all 30 Everblades shots.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 20-22-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-17-4-4. Greenville's victory is the team's fourth consecutive victory during the five-game trip to the Sunshine State.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Estero, FL and will take on the Everblades for the final time this season in at 7:30 p.m. meeting at Hertz Arena.

