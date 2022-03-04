Mike Cornell and Mitchell Balmas Assigned on Loan from AHL to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that defenseman Mike Cornell has been assigned on loan by the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) and forward Mitchell Balmas has been assigned on loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Cornell, 33, has played 13 games with Bridgeport this season and nine games with Worcester producing two points (1G, 1A) and 16 penalty minutes in is time with the Railers this season. The 6-foot 190 lb, defenseman last played for Worcester on Nov. 17 and ranks third all-time in franchise history playing 129 games with the Railers dating back to the 2017-18 season. The Franklin, MA native is in his ninth professional season having played in 187 career AHL games totaling 33 points (10G, 23A) and 197 career games in the ECHL registering (17G, 73A).

Balmas, 23, signed an AHL contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Jan. 5 and has since played in six games totaling three goals. The 6-foot-1 200lb, forward was leading Saint Mary's University (USports) in scoring with 25 points (12G, 13A) in 18 games before signing with Springfield. The Sydney, NS native was named USports Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, and First All-Star Team finishing third in USports in scoring during the 2019-20 season recording 43 points (17G, 26A) in 27 games. Balmas Captured the CHL Memorial Cup and was a QMJHL champion during the 2017-18 season with Cape Breton leading the Screaming Eagles with 82 points (43G, 39A) in 64 games. He Played parts of four seasons in the QMJHL from 2015-29 splitting time with Charlottetown, Gatineau, Acadie-Bathurst, and Cape Breton totaling 250 points (131G, 119A) in 322 career games.

