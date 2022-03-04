Royals Hit the Road for Worcester Seeking Sixth Straight Win

March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Grant Cooper collects the puck

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Grant Cooper collects the puck(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Friday, Mar. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the DCU Center. This is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Railers are 2-0-2 in their last four games while the Royals have won five-straight games.

Reading defeated Worcester in their last meeting in a shootout, 3-2, Wednesday, Mar. 2 at Santander Arena.

A shootout goal from Anthony Gagnon and 39 save performance from Logan Flodell edged out the post-regulation win for the Royals over the Railers to improve Reading's season series lead to 6-2 against Worcester.

Royals defeat the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena in a shootout, 3-2.

Patrick Bajkov scored the game's first goal 54 seconds into the second period for his 18th goal of the season. Trevor Gooch and Patrick McNally earned assists on Bajkov's goal that put Reading ahead, 1-0.

Minutes later, Brent Beaudoin tied the game on a cross-crease pass from Anthony Repaci that skipped past the Royals' netminder for Worcester's first goal of the game. Garret Cockerill put the Royals back in the lead late into the period on a give-and-go pass play with Brad Morrison for a Reading one-goal lead heading into the final period of regulation, 2-1.

Reece Newkirk tied the game 2:49 into the third period and sent the game into overtime tied, 2-2. The game went to a shootout where Anthony Gagnon earned the game's first star with his game winning shootout goal for the Royals. The Railers shootout attempts were denied by Logan Flodell and the post to earn the Royals their first shootout win of the season (1-1).

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue divisional play for their second straight game against Worcester. Reading holds a 28-12-6-1 record with a .670 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .625 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .568 point percentage and Worcester in fourth with a .521 point percentage, while Maine sits in fifth with a .510 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .447 point percentage in 47 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022

Royals Hit the Road for Worcester Seeking Sixth Straight Win - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.