Oilers Top Wings 4-1 on Road

March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Tulsa defeated Kalamazoo 4-1 at the Wings Event Center on Friday night.

Both teams left the first period with no goals. Tulsa outshot Kalamazoo 12-4 through the opening 20 minutes.

Tyler Rockwell opened the scoring 38 seconds before from the midway mark of the game, ripping a blast from the blue line and beating Daniel Mannella 18 inches off the ice on the blocker side. Duggie Lagrone leveled the game 1-1 in the final second of the second period, unleashing a snap shot from above the right circle to finally solve Trevor Gorsuch.

Carson Denomie scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:39 into the third period, driving hard to night before stuffing home a chance from the crease. Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining. Mike McKee dusted the game, launching an empty-net goal from behind his own end line - closing the score line 4-1 in Tulsa's favor.

The Oilers return to the Wings Event Center tomorrow night, March 5 to do battle with Kalamazoo at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.