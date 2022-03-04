Oilers Top Wings 4-1 on Road
March 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - Tulsa defeated Kalamazoo 4-1 at the Wings Event Center on Friday night.
Both teams left the first period with no goals. Tulsa outshot Kalamazoo 12-4 through the opening 20 minutes.
Tyler Rockwell opened the scoring 38 seconds before from the midway mark of the game, ripping a blast from the blue line and beating Daniel Mannella 18 inches off the ice on the blocker side. Duggie Lagrone leveled the game 1-1 in the final second of the second period, unleashing a snap shot from above the right circle to finally solve Trevor Gorsuch.
Carson Denomie scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:39 into the third period, driving hard to night before stuffing home a chance from the crease. Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining. Mike McKee dusted the game, launching an empty-net goal from behind his own end line - closing the score line 4-1 in Tulsa's favor.
The Oilers return to the Wings Event Center tomorrow night, March 5 to do battle with Kalamazoo at 6:00 p.m. CT.
