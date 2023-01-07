Wichita Plays Rubber Match Tonight vs. Idaho

Wichita Thunder battle the Idaho Steelheads

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays the rubber match of a three-game series against Idaho tonight at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Idaho won on Wednesday, 5-3, while the Thunder earned a 4-1 victory last night. With the loss, Idaho's 12-game winning streak was snapped. All-time, Wichita is 12-9-4 against Idaho and 9-4-2 at home against the Steelheads.

The Steelheads lead the Mountain Division with 53 points while Wichita is second with 40. The Thunder have an eight-point lead on Rapid City, who is third with 32 points.

In the first two games of the series, Wichita has been successful on the power play. The Thunder are 4-for-10 in the season-series against Idaho, good for a 40% clip. Wichita has been able to stay out of penalty trouble as well, only giving away four power play opportunities to the league's second-ranked power play unit. Idaho is 28-for-109 this season on the man advantage, good for a 25.7% clip.

Quinn Preston recorded an assist last night to extend his point-streak to 14 games. He tallied two power play goals and added an assist on Wednesday. The former Ohio State product has three points in two of his last five games.

Brayden Watts tallied a goal and three assists, giving him 44 points on the season. He is second the league with 44 points and tied for first with 19 goals.. Watts has at least two points in five-straight games and points in his last 11.

Jay Dickman recorded his first multi-goal game of the season last night. He also added his 10th career empty-net goal that iced the game in the third.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1257) and second in saves (692)...Cole MacDonald has points in eight-straight and assists in his last five...Chris McKay has points in back-to-back games...Mark Liwiski is fourth for rookies with 61 penalty minutes...Wichita is 12-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-8-2 when being outshot by its opponent...Wichita has two power play goals in six-straight games...

IDAHO NOTES - Adam Scheel was named Goalie of the Week last week and Remi Poirier was named Goalie of the Month for December...Ryan Dmowski is tied for eighth in the league with 36 points...Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for sixth in goals (17)...Patrick Kudla is tied for seventh with 23 assists and fifth in power play assists (12)...Remi Poirier (1.99) and Adam Scheel (2.01) are first and second in goals-against average...

Come meet all of Thunderdog's friends for T-Dog's Birthday Bash, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Jump Start and McPherson College. The Thunder will be wearing a special San Jose Sharks-themed uniform that will be auctioned on the DASH Auction App.

Tonight is also Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Happily Ever Parties. Come meet your favorite pirates and princesses on the concourse.

Lastly, tonight is Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita. Stay during the first intermission and see who will come out on top and reign supreme. Buy tickets HERE.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

