ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 7, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Brad Arvanitis, G
Wheeling:
Joe Leonidas, D
Worcester:
Conor Breen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica
Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Faraj, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton (a.m.)
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned by Bakersfield (a.m.)
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Iowa:
Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Clark Hiebert, D activated from reserve
Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Max Balinson, D traded to Fort Wayne
Savannah:
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve
Delete Chrystopher Collin, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Gage Alexander, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Brandon Fehd, D added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Pellegrino, G released as EBUG
Add Christian Pellegrino, G added as EBUG [1/6]
Worcester:
Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
