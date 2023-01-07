ECHL Transactions - January 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 7, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Brad Arvanitis, G

Wheeling:

Joe Leonidas, D

Worcester:

Conor Breen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Faraj, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton (a.m.)

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned by Bakersfield (a.m.)

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Iowa:

Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Clark Hiebert, D activated from reserve

Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Max Balinson, D traded to Fort Wayne

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve

Delete Chrystopher Collin, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Gage Alexander, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Brandon Fehd, D added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Pellegrino, G released as EBUG

Add Christian Pellegrino, G added as EBUG [1/6]

Worcester:

Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

