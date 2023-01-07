Blades Battle Solar Bears on First Responders Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are looking for a second straight win against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena on First Responders night on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Florida beat Orlando 5-2 in Friday night's matchup, with three goals scored 1:18 apart late in the first.

Cam Johnson had a stellar night, stopping a season-high 41 shots for the win.

Orlando scored the opening goal in yesterday's win, the sixth time in eight games against the Everblades where the Solar Bears scored first.

Florida's penalty kill unit has entered a perfect 7-for-7 streak in the past three games. Orlando's special teams unit also had a perfect penalty kill night going five for five in 60 minutes. Florida is in 24th place in the leauge on the penalty kill while Orlando is in 25th, only .6% is separating the two teams.

First Responders Night is presented by Westshore OMS Specialists and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Everblades will be wearing special first responder jerseys that are being auctioned off on the Dash Auction app right now.

