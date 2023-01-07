Watson Breaks Franchise Records

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS -Indy Fuel forward Spencer Watson is now the sole leader in Fuel franchise goals and points. His goal against the Iowa Heartlanders on January 6, 2023 was his 81st goal as a member of the Indy Fuel, passing Joshua Shalla who previously held the record of 80.

Earlier this season, Watson broke the Fuel franchise points record as well with two assists on December 16, 2022 against the Wheeling Nailers. The goals came just two minutes apart, meaning Watson tied and broke the record of 153 points previously held by Shalla in just two minutes. Since then, Watson has tacked on seven more points, including his record-breaking goal last night to bring his point total with the Fuel to 160.

Watson is the longest tenured active member of the Fuel, having played 199 games, dating back to March 29, 2019 where he made his Fuel debut against the Kalamazoo Wings. This is Watson's fourth full season with the Fuel with tonight marking his 200th game with Indy. In total, Watson has scored in 74 of his 199 games with the team.

While with the Fuel, Watson has broken a multitude of franchise records including most single-season goals with 31 which he achieved twice. He also has the longest point streak in Fuel history with a 15-game point streak during his first season in Indy.

His twin brother, defenseman Matt Watson is also a member of the Fuel this season and was the first person to celebrate with Spencer on the ice after his historic goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.