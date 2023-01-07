Jade Miller Scores Overtime Winner In 3-2 Final Over Wichita

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (27-4-0-1, 55pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (19-12-2-0, 40pts) by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 6,003 fans. The Steelheads will host the Utah Grizzlies in Boise next Friday and Saturday for the annual Pink In The Rink Weekend.

Michal Stinil (1-0-1) scored the only goal of the first period with just 4:39 to play. Shots were 11-10 in favor Wichita as both teams were 0-for-2 on the power-play. Kenny Hausinger (1-0-1) made it 2-0 Thunder late in the second period but moments later Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) got the Steelheads on the scoreboard. Idaho trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of lay with second period shots 11-10 in favor of the Steelheads. Casey Johnson (1-0-1) scored his first goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2 with 6:26 to play in regulation. With just 1:55 left in overtime Jade Miller (1-0-1) called game for a 3-2 final score. Rémi Poirier made 26 saves on 28 shots for the win while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 4:39| 1-0 WIC GOAL: Brayden Watts fired an initial shot from the high slot which was saved by Poirier. After some commotion in front of the net Michal Stinil was able to bang home the rebound on the far side of the goal line.

- 2nd, 14:48 | 2-0 WIC GOAL: Kenny Hausinger from outside the far dot fired a shot beating Poirier low far side.

- 2nd, 16:10 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: From the near half boards Justin Misiak fed Ryan Dmowski at the right point. Dmowski stepped into a shot which went off the glove of Evan Buitenhuis. He thought he had made the save but the puck dribbled in between his legs.

- 2nd, 13:34 | 2-2 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski fed Casey Johnson at in the left circle. Johnson fired a wrister upstairs on Buitenhuis near side.

- OT, 5:05 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: Jade Miller raced across the attacking line. From the high slot he fired a shot that initially got blocked. A few feet in front of himself he picked up the rebound and blasted a wrist shot low past Buitenhuis.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jade Miller

2) Michal Stinil

3) Ryan Dmowski

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-3 on power-play while Wichita was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 35-28

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho is 14-7-5 all-time vs. Wichita and 6-5-4 in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

- Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) and Justin Misiak (0-2-2) recorded multi-point games for the Steelheads.

- Owen Headrick and Willie Knierim each tallied assist for Idaho.

- Idaho has not lost back-to-back games this season.

- Ryan Dmowski finished with a game high nine shots.

- Rémi Poirier has won seven straight games in net.

