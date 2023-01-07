Royals Seek Series Sweep for Second Place in North Division

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series with the Worcester Railers tonight on at home at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game features the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game which includes appearances by Star Wars characters, youth padawan training classes, Chewbacca voice and costume contests as well as the debut of specialty Star Wars themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Star Wars replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in a live auction post-game auction following the conclusion of the game.

Five dollars from each ticket ordered through one of the links below will go towards that selected local organization which supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

LANEY'S LEGACY - http://fevo.me/laney-royals23

LAUREN'S FOUNDATION - http://fevo.me/lauren-royals23

ELLE'S ANGELS - http://fevo.me/eaf-royals23

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 19-9-1 record after defeating Worcester In overtime in their previous game, 5-4, on Friday, January 6th. Max Newton scored the overtime goal for Reading and led the Royals with four points (2 G, 2 A). Newton leads the Royals with six multi-goal games and ten multi-point games on the season.

Nolan Maier earned the win in net with 20 saves on 24 shots faced. The win improved Maier to 1-1 in overtime games this season and earned the rookie netminder his seventh consecutive win as a Royal (7-2-1).

The Royals improved their all-time record to 30-13-5 against Worcester and lead the season series 2-0. Reading has won 12 of their last 14 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season and host the Railers for the first time this season tonight at Santander Arena.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .672 win percentage. The Royals have one game fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (20-9-1-0) and Railers (19-12-2-0) sit atop the North Division and hold first and third place in the Eastern Conference standings respectively. Behind Reading, Maine (17-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (14-15-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 9-15-4-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 5-24-1-1 record.

Worcester stands above Reading by one point with 40 to Reading's 39. The Railers ride a two-game point streak into the series finale after winning in a shootout against the Maine Mariners on Sunday, January 1st, 4-3, before falling in overtime to the Royals in their previous game. Captain/forward Bobby Butler leads the Railers in goals (13) while forward Quin Ryan leads the team in assists (15). Reece Newkirk leads Worcester in points with 26 on the season (12 G, 14 A).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener in Worcester:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a four-game point streak (4 G, 3 A)

Captain Garrett McFadden is on a four-game point streak (5 A)

Forward Trey Bradley is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 5 A)

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (4 G, 4 A)

Milestones:

Forward Max Newton set a single game multi-point career high of four points (2 G, 2 A)

Additionally, Newton scored his first overtime goal of his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is 11th in the league in points (35)

Among rookies, Newton is second in goals (17) and is third in points.

Forward Trey Bradley is 12th in the league in points (33)

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (19)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.