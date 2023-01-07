Oilers Rally in the Third to Beat the Americans 3-2
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), gave up two goals in the third period as the Tulsa Oilers rallied to beat the Americans 3-2 in front of a huge crowd of 14,019 at BOK Center.
Colton Hargrove provided all the offense for the Americans scoring both goals, his eighth and ninth of the season. The Americans led 1-0 after the first period, and 2-1 after the second, but Tulsa would own the third frame scoring twice in a five-and-a-half-minute span to tie the game and eventually take the lead, as the Oilers held off the Americans down the stretch for a one-goal victory ending the Americans two-game winning streak.
Neither team could take advantage of their power play opportunities as both teams went 0-for-3. Tulsa outshot the Americans 37-to-19 in the victory, spoiling the chance for Allen to jump Tulsa in the standings with a win
The Americans played Saturday night's game without injured forward Liam Finlay, who has not played since December 22nd.
The Americans play their fourth game of the week tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm at CUTX Event Center. Sunday's game against Kansas City will be televised on CW 33.
Postgame Quotes:
Chad Costello: "We didn't play well in the second and third period, and a missed call on the high stick on the last goal didn't help. We have a chance for a good weekend with a home win tomorrow."
Chad Butcher: "I thought we gave them the momentum in the 2nd period because of some bad puck management, myself included. Then a bad bounce in the third was just unlucky. We have to move on quickly and find a way to win tomorrow."
Three Stars:
1. TUL - C. Supryka
2. TUL - J. Soper
3. TUL - T. Poulsen
