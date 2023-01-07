Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Lizard Kings, January 7, 2023

Jacksonville Lizard Kings battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Jacksonville Lizard Kings battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Lizard Kings

January 7, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Referee: Rocco Stachowlak (#28) Linesmen: Tannum Wyonzek (#74) & Cole Ruwe (#42)

About Today's Game: The Jacksonville Icemen will one again take a step back into the past to the 1995-2000 era of ECHL Hockey and play as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. Last night, Greenville pulled away from the Lizard Kings late in the second period to take the 5-2 victory. With the win, Greenville holds second place in the South Division, just one point back of first place Atlanta. Jacksonville sits in fifth, just four points back of Greenville, setting up a big two points on the line this afternoon.

Series History: The series is tied at 2-2, while the Icemen lead the overall All-Time series 25 wins to 22.

About the Lizard Kings: Captain Christopher Brown registered his eight goal of the season in Friday's loss. Brown heads into today's action riding a six-game point streak and has seven points with four goals during this stretch....Jacksonville's power play found the back of the net last night, and currently rank second in the league on the power play at home at 27.5% (14-for-51).

About the Swamp Rabbits: Alex Ierullo boasted a healthy four points in last night's victory over Jacksonville, and is now tied for third in the ECHL in scoring with (42 points). Ierullo also extended his points streak to seven games, and has collected a whopping 17 points (8g, 9a) during this stretch...Meanwhile forward Nikita Pavlychev is tied for the league lead with 19 goals.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Today - Lizard Kings Weekend Continues!

Wednesday, January 11, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - $3 Beer & Wine specials!

Friday, January 13, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night!

