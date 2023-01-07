Growlers Get Revenge In 7-3 Win Over Lions
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers bounced back from Friday's defeat with a 7-3 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Zach O'Brien (1G, 3A) and Pavel Gogolev (1G, 3A) both notched four-point nights while Zach Solow added a pair of goals in a high-flying 7-3 victory for the Growlers.
These two teams conclude their series tomorrow evening at 4 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. NFL - Z. Solow
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
