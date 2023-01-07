Kaczperski Is 'Money' for Iowa, 38 Saves in 3-1 Win

Coralville, Iowa - Corbin Kaczperski dominated with a season-high 38 saves and the Iowa Heartlanders scored three unanswered goals in the second period to come from behind and bounce the Indy Fuel, 3-1, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Kaczperski stopped 17 shots in the third period.

In the second period, Iowa overcame a 1-0 deficit with three goals, taking a two-goal advantage into the third. First, Riese Zmolek snuck a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle over the goaltender's shoulder for his first of the season and a power-play marker at :28 of the second. Zmolek scored four times as a rookie. The second-year defenseman has seven points this season.

Three minutes later, the Heartlanders went back to the man up and found twine again. Tommy Parrottino dove for a loose puck at the left slot and shoved it five feet to his right for Tyler Busch. The Arizona State grad settled himself and sniped it far post from the right slot for his seventh of the season and third against Indy this season.

Iowa took 17 shots in the second and scored on one of their final shots. Clayton Phillips received a pass at the right point off a face-off win and slammed a slap shot top shelf. Cole Stallard and James Sanchez were credited with the assists. Phillips has two goals in two games with Iowa, the first two of the rookie's career.

Indy scored the first goal at 3:39 of the first. Alex Wideman swooped to the right dot and looked towards the slot. He saw Cam Bakker sneaking back door and fed the blue liner for Bakker's first of the season and first in the ECHL since 2019-20.

Cameron Gray took the loss with 32 saves.

The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against division foe Toledo on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 2:05 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Rose Friday and the game is presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m., join the Heartlanders for Faith & Family Night, our annual night where faith, fellowship and hockey are celebrated, presented by Pizza Ranch. On Sunday, Jan. 22, we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

