Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, January 7 at 7:00 PM
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to Savannah, GA for a bout with the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena. South Carolina has picked up at least one point in the last eight games and is 6-0-2 over that stretch.
LAST TIME OUT
The Stingrays shutout the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday behind a 29-save shutout from Clay Stevenson. For the third time in the last four games, Justin Florek, Andrew Cherniwchan, and Carter Turnbull provided the offense for South Carolina. Florek netted two power play goals and Turnbull added his team-leading 18th goal of the year on the man advantage. Cherniwchan iced the game late in regulation on his 5th marker of the season.
ALL-TIME SERIES
The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off a total of four times in both the season and all-time series with South Carolina winning each of the first four contests. After winning the first three in regulation, the Ghost Pirates forced overtime in game number four before the Stingrays found themselves victorious on a Justin Florek overtime tally on December 22nd in Savannah. Including tonight, the teams will square off six more times this season with three games on each home ice.
FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS
The Stingrays have been rolling through all their lines and gaining production from each one. While Andrew Cherniwchan, Justin Florek, and Carter Turnbull have scored nine of the Stingrays' last 11 goals, they all play on different lines and have allowed 10 different players assists on those goals. The Stingrays' depth is their biggest asset this season with 24 of the 25 players that started the season on the roster picking up at least one point including goaltender Tyler Wall who has two assists.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
The Stingrays' special teams were lights out last night, killing off both penalties and scoring three power play goals on four attempts against one of the best penalty kills in the league. The only power play goal South Carolina has allowed in the last six games was to this Savannah team in a 6-on-4 advantage late in the game on December 22nd. The Stingrays have killed off 92% of penalties over that stretch and have knocked off each of the last 14 shorthanded attempts.
WHO YOU GONNA CALL?
South Carolina has dominated the season series against the Ghost Pirates, not only winning all four matchups to this point but outscoring Savannah 13-6. This also includes Clay Stevenson's first professional shutout on December 3rd where the netminder stopped 25 shots for the win. Bear Hughes leads the way for the Stingrays with seven points on five goals and two assists while playing in each contest to this point.
Upcoming 5-Game Schedule
South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina - Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina - Saturday, January 14 at 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina - Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.
