ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #413, Florida at Orlando, on Jan. 6.

Neuber is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 6:30 of the first period.

Neuber will miss Florida's games vs. Orlando tonight (Jan.7), at Jacksonville (Jan. 11) and at Greenville (Jan. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

