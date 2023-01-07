Indy Wins Again in Iowa on Historic Night

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS-The Iowa Heartlanders hosted the Indy Fuel for the second game in a row, this time with goaltender Cam Gray making his Fuel debut as a starter and ultimately getting his first ECHL win as the team took the game 5-2 over Iowa.

Iowa began the scoring just 44 seconds into the first period with a shot by Clayton Phillips that made it past Gray's glove. Five minutes later, Cam Hillis evened the score with the help of Shane Kuzmeski and Carson Rose who recorded his first ECHL point with a primary assist.

A big scuffle ensued resulting in a handful of penalties including a five-minute major handed to Chase Lang in the final second of the period. The Fuel outshot the Heartlanders 15-12.

Luc Brown tallied his first goal with the Fuel while on the power play just 55 seconds into the second period to put the Fuel ahead 2-1. Twenty-seven seconds later, Kale Howarth made it 3-1 for Indy with another power play goal.

At 18:01, the Heartlanders were able to get one goal back courtesy of Yuki Miura assisted by former Fuel forward Griff Jeszka and Justin Wells. Time ticked down on the period and the Fuel headed to the third ahead 3-2.

History was made at 6:46 in the third period when Spencer Watson scored the fourth Fuel goal of the game and his 81st as a member of the Fuel, officially breaking the all-time Fuel franchise goals record that was previously held by Joshua Shalla.

Iowa pulled their goaltender with three minutes left in regulation and at 17:10, Lang was able to score an empty net goal to seal the game at 5-2 for Indy despite shots being equal between both teams at 33.

The Fuel take on the Heartlanders in the final of the three-game series tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. ET.

