Grizz Get Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies tie the game with 1:12 left in regulation but the Rapid City Rush won 3-2 in overtime as Max Coatta scored his second goal of the game 5:21 into overtime on Saturday night at The Monument.

Coatta scored 8:57 into the contest as he redirected a Tyson Helgesen shot. RC led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah's Dylan Fitze tied the game 14:10 into the second period. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 frames. RC's Brett Gravelle scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 6 minutes into the third period. Utah thought they had tied the game 17:41 into the third period but the goal was waived off due to goaltender interference. Tarun Fizer tied the game on the power play 18:48 into the third period. In overtime Coatta scored his 5th goal in the last 2 games as the Rush took 2 of the 3 games in the series.

Utah's Trent Miner saved 39 of 42 in the loss. RC's Adam Carlson saved 30 of 32 to earn his second win of the season. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play. Rapid City was 1 for 5.

Utah earned 3 out of 6 standings points in the weekend series. The road trip continues with games next Friday and Saturday at Idaho. Utah's next home game is on Monday, January 16th at 3:10 pm for Nickelodeon Day and a Sensory Friendly Game. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Max Coatta (RC) - 2 goals.

2. Adam Carlson (RC) - 30 of 32 saves.

3. Trent Miner (Utah) - 39 of 42 saves.

