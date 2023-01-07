11,813 Bears Rain Down on Throwback Night

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Justin Vaive's Teddy Bear Toss goal sent a franchise best-11,813 bears to the ice, but the Cyclones ultimately fell 3-2 to the Wheeling Nailers Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center.

A crowd of 12,187 fans gathered at Heritage Bank Center, marking the largest attendance for a Cyclones home game since November 13, 2018. It was also the seventh home game in Cyclones history to have had over 12,000 fans attend.

The Cyclones are 17-6-3-2 with 39 points through 28 games this season. Wheeling improves to 16-14-1 and have 33 points.

- Cincinnati outshot Wheeling, 12-4 in the opening frame, but the Nailers carried a 2-1 lead into the second period. Brooklyn Kalmikov got the scoring started four minutes into the first as the rookie took a shot off a face-off that beat Beck Warm's glove.

- Justin Vaive (13) prevailed as the Teddy Bear Toss hero, getting Cincinnati on the board 12:32 into the game. The captain collected a pass at the blue line for a breakaway, where he shoved a puck past Bailey Brkin, tying the game and sending 12,187 fans at Heritage Back Center into a stuffed animal frenzy.

- Tyler Drevitch drove Warm's crease on a pass fed to him by Gino Esteves with under five minutes remaining in the period to put Wheeling back up, 2-1.

- Louie Caporusso (12) continued his great season by tying the game midway through the second period. A tic-tac-toe play began with Zach Berzolla finding Zack Andrusiak with a diagonal pass to the right wing circle. From there, Andrusiak, slid it to Caporusso who was on top of the crease to bang one past Brkin, making it 2-2.

- Carter Johnson lifted the Nailers ahead with a 3-2 power play goal in the third period. With Sean Allen in the box for slashing, Johnson redirected a Josh Maniscalco point shot past Warm with 8:09 remaining to give Wheeling its game-winning-goal.

The Cyclones will play their first away game of the new year Sunday evening when they visit the Toledo Walleye.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.