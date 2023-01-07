Wall Posts 40 Saves in Stingrays' Saturday Night Victory
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The South Carolina Stingrays (19-5-3-1) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (10-17-5-0) by a score of 4-1 on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena behind Tyler Wall's professional career-best 40-save effort.
The Stingrays broke through 5:38 into the first period on Bear Hughes' 14th goal of the season. Anthony Del Gaizo sent a beautiful no-look pass to Hughes, who slapped a one-timer past a confused Darion Hanson for the 1-0 advantage.
Carter Turnbull doubled the lead on his team-leading 19th marker of the year while on the man advantage with 5:37 remaining in the first period. Hughes fed Turnbull with a no-look pass of his own where the forward fired a shot past Hanson for the 2-0 lead.
Josh Wilkins added a tally with 2:55 left in the opening stanza to expand the Stingrays' lead to 3-0. Wilkins drove a shot past Hanson off a pass from Jonny Evans for his eighth goal of the season.
Trailing by three goals late in the third period, Savannah pulled their netminder for the extra attacker. The move paid off as Brent Pedersen deflected a shot from Tristan Thompson for the Ghost Pirates' only goal of the night.
Andrew Cherniwchan iced the game for the second straight night, netting his sixth goal of the season on an empty net with 2:35 remaining in regulation.
The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, January 11th, as they head to Duluth, GA to take on the Atlanta Gladiators beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Tyler Wall
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023
- Walleye Stun Komets, 8-2, on the Road - Toledo Walleye
- Jade Miller Scores Overtime Winner In 3-2 Final Over Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Kaczperski Is 'Money' for Iowa, 38 Saves in 3-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Silence Over 12,000 Fans In 3-2 Win At Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Overpower Americans in Front of 14,013 on Autism Awareness Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Wall Posts 40 Saves in Stingrays' Saturday Night Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Take Win Over Orlando On First Responders Night - Florida Everblades
- A Game to Forget - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Get Revenge In 7-3 Win Over Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Watson Breaks Franchise Records - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Comeback Falls Short as Rabbits Fall to Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Plays Rubber Match Tonight vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Marcinew, Kerins and Nikolaev Called up to AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, January 7 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Battle Solar Bears on First Responders Night - Florida Everblades
- Lions Looking to Make It Two Straight against the Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Lizard Kings, January 7, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Seek Series Sweep for Second Place in North Division - Reading Royals
- Americans Win Tight Battle in KC - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 6-4 in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Newton Nets OT Goal to Complete Royals' Comeback Win Over Railers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Reels in Steelheads on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 6-4 in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Coatta's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Coatta's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Indy Wins Again in Iowa on Historic Night - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Wall Posts 40 Saves in Stingrays' Saturday Night Victory
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, January 7 at 7:00 PM
- Stevenson Shuts Out Gladiators in 4-0 Win
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 6 at 7:05 PM
- Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Returned from Hershey