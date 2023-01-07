Oilers Overpower Americans in Front of 14,013 on Autism Awareness Night
January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Allen Americans, starting 2023 off on a high note in front of 14,013 on Autism Awareness Night. The crowd was the biggest in the ECHL this season, giving the Oilers the three highest-attended games of 2022-23.
DFW native Colton Hargrove scored the lone goal of the opening frame just 59 seconds in, putting Allen up 1-0 into the first intermission.
Jimmy Soper roofed his 11th of the season from both knees, beating Logan Flodell 52 seconds into the back half of the game. Hargrove notched his second of the game 1:43 after, restoring Allen's one-goal lead.
Dante Sheriff hammered home his second in as many games with 12:26 remaining, finishing a feed from Chris Perna to tie the game 2-2. Cameron Supryka scored the game-winning goal, stunning Flodell with a shot from distance with 6:48 left, securing the Oilers victory 3-2. Supryka's goal gives him a team high, five-game point streak.
Tulsa returns to the BOK Center tomorrow, Jan. 8, battling the Wichita Thunder on the first Sunday Family Funday of 2023 at 4:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
