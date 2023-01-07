Lions Looking to Make It Two Straight against the Growlers

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions were finally able to put a stop to their losing streak with a 5-3 win last night over North Division leaders the Newfoundland Growlers. St-Hyacinthe native Philippe Desrosiers was stellar once again in goal, making 34 of 37 saves, most notably in the third period. Cédric Montminy led the offence with two goals while Colin Bilek scored the winning goal with a deadly accurate shot. Trois-Rivières will need to ensure they remain disciplined this evening as the Growlers have one of the best power plays in the league. The Lions will also have to make the most of their scoring opportunities as the Growlers tend to allow very few shots on goal.

Players to watch

Lions' captain Cédric Montminy had a terrific game last night, scoring his team's first two goals. He has 7-7-14 totals so far this season.

How could Growler forward Zach O'Brien not be a player to watch? He is the ECHL's leading scoring with 46 points in 27 games and contributed to all three Newfoundland goals (two goals and one assist) last night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.