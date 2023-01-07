Late Comeback Falls Short as Rabbits Fall to Jacksonville

January 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Three late goals by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits were not enough to complete a comeback, as the team fell to the Jacksonville Icemen 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 0 0 3 x 3

JAX 2 3 1 x 6

Jacksonville started the game backed into its own end, as Greenville peppered the Icemen's goal with shots. At 3:48, the Icemen recorded their first shot of the game, a one-timer goal from Tim Theocharidis for the 1-0 lead. Later in the period, Jacob Panetta fired the puck into the Greenville net for a 2-0 Icemen lead at 15:29.

Jacksonville continued to add to its lead in the second period, as Victor Hadfield scored at 8:15. At 9:54, Theocharidis scored his second of the game, before Panetta added his second for the 5-0 lead at 14:18.

In the third, Greenville began its climb back into the game, as Tanner Eberle scored his 13th of the season, a power-play goal, at 1:08. At 12:32, Nikita Pavlychev scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season to bring the Swamp Rabbits within three goals. Greenville pulled its goaltender for the extra attacker, and Ethan Somoza benefited from an Iceman turnover and scored his third goal in as many game to bring the Swamp Rabbits within a pair of strikes. Jacksonville would solidify the 6-3 final score with a Craig Martin empty-net goal at 19:46.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 17-9-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 19-11-1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Wednesday, January 11, as the travel to Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.