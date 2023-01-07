Marcinew, Kerins and Nikolaev Called up to AHL Calgary

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev have been reassigned by the Flames to the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, forward Matt Marcinew has been recalled by the Wranglers.

Marcinew heads to the AHL for the first time this season. The center leads Rapid City with 15 goals, 22 assists and 37 points and was named as an ECHL All-Star in December. The Calgary native is on a two-way AHL contract with the Wranglers.

Kerins returns to Calgary where he has appeared in five games this season. He has a goal and an assist in his time with the Wranglers. Over 26 games for Rapid City, Kerins has 13 goals and 14 assists.

Nikolaev has been called up to Calgary once this season and did not play in any games during his first stay with the Wranglers. In 29 games for the Rush, he has 10 goals and 15 assists. He and Kerins are each on NHL contracts with the Flames.

Rapid City finishes its three-in-three weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night. It's First Responders Night and first responders can get discounted tickets by showing their ID. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

