Thunder Falls in Overtime to Idaho, 3-2

WICHITA, Kan. - Jade Miler scored with two minutes left in overtime to help Idaho take a 3-2 victory over Wichita on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil and Kenny Hausinger provided the Thunder offense while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves in the losing effort.

Stinil opened the scoring with four minutes to go in the first. He battled near the right post and put home a rebound past Remi Poirier. The goal was reviewed, but was able to stand and gave Wichita a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Hausinger made it 2-0. He took a pass at the top of the right circle from Timur Ibragimov. Hausinger moved to his right and fired a shot past Poirier's blocker for his third of the season.

Ryan Dmowski cut the lead to one at 16:10 when his shot from the right point deflected off someone near the slot and trickled past Buitenhuis.

Casey Johnson tied the game at 13:34 of the third. He collected a pass across the slot and beat Buitenhuis with a wrist shot to the short side for his first of the season.

Miller tallied the game-winner at 5:05 when his initial shot was blocked near the slot. He stayed with the play and tallied his 10th of the season to end the game.

The Thunder appeared in their first overtime contest since December 2. With the loss, Wichita is 5-3 in games decided in the extra session.

Wichita failed to score on the power play for the first time in the last eight games, going 0-for-4. Idaho went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Stinil extended his point-streak to nine-straight. Watts added an assist, giving him points in 12-straight games. Dylan MacPherson added an assist, giving him helpers in back-to-back outings.

The Thunder closes a busy week tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

