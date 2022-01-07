Wichita Heads to Kansas City for Three-Straight Starting Tonight

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goalkeeper Jake Theut and defenseman Nick Minerva

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goalkeeper Jake Theut and defenseman Nick Minerva(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads back on the road for the next three games and continues its five-game series tonight against vs. Kansas City.

The Mavericks have won back-to-back games against the Thunder in overtime, 4-3. Kansas City has also won three in a row in the season-series. All-time, Wichita is 75-54-20 against Kansas City and 35-29-14 on the road against the Mavericks.

Kansas City has a three-point lead over Wichita for sixth place in the Mountain Division and has played one less game than the Thunder.

The Thunder are looking to snap a 13-game winless skid. Kansas City is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Wichita made some roster moves heading into this weekend's contests against the Mavericks. The Thunder brought back defenseman Jacob Graves, signed forward David Thomson and had goaltender Olivier Rodrigue assigned by Edmonton.

Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks with 29 points. Nick Pastujov is second with 27. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 28 points. Carter Johnson is second with 24.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.