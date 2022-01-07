K-Wings Streak Halted on Rainbow Ice, Fall to Walleye 4-2
January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (15-11-0-0) hopped into the driver's seat in the second period on Rainbow Ice Night, but the Toledo Walleye (19-8-0-2) rallied to score three goals in the final frame and won by a score of 4-2 at Wings Event Center on Friday.
Keeping with the recent trend, the K-Wings answered a deficit by coming back to take the lead in the second period on Hockey is for Everyone night in Kalamazoo.
The Walleye stifled the K-Wings offense in the first, as they mustered just four shots on goal in the first period. But it was Kalamazoo's second period that had fans ready for another come from behind victory.
Forward Max Humitz (9), fresh off an AHL stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins, ignited the second period comeback. Humitz found himself on the receiving end of a wonderful display of passing by Giovanni Vallati (4) to tie the game at one just under four minutes into the period.
The K-Wings then took the lead on a cross-ice Logan Lambdin (4) feed to Andrew Debrincat (2). DeBrincat buried the bang-bang play past Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos with 56 seconds remaining in the first period.
Christopoulos would go the rest of the game relatively untested, and that's when Toledo took control.
The Walleye netted two goals to take the lead, with the game-winner coming off the stick of Conlan Keenan (7), who also opened the scoring in the first.
The Walleye finished it off with an empty-net goal to complete the come-from-behind win.
The bright spot of the game was the play of netminder Trevor Gorsuch (5-6). Despite a miscue on the game-tying goal, the Western Michigan product stood on his head multiple times, which kept the K-Wings in the game for much of the third period.
Gorsuch finished the game with 40 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022
- Justin Vaive Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 5-4 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Drop Opener in Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Streak Halted on Rainbow Ice, Fall to Walleye 4-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nesbitt and Davison Seal Game in Shootout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Fall Short in Shootout Loss to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Defeat Wings, 4-2, on Big Performances from Keenan and Schultz - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Prosper in 8-3 Scorefest - Florida Everblades
- Cecere, Gooch Lead Comeback Victory over Railers, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Take Down Thunder Again for Fourth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Hammer the Nailers 5-1 - Indy Fuel
- Early Goal Sets Fuel in Motion - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Storm Back Late to Defeat Railers 3-2 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Forward Kyle Marino Assigned to Steelheads by Chicago Wolves - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Michael Lackey Signs PTO with Chicago Wolves - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Welcome Back Trio from Milwaukee - Florida Everblades
- Jesse Liebman Named to Broadcast Team for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Broadcasters Named for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Nelson, Baylis, Coatta and Wichers Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- First Place Grizzlies in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Third of Four-Straight Games against Railers Set for 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- ECHL Postpones this Weekend's Norfolk Admirals Games - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen's Games at Norfolk on Friday & Saturday Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- See the Stanley Cup in Person - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kielly Rejoins Gladiators, Balsamo Dealt to Kalamazoo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Host Stingrays for First Time this Season - Florida Everblades
- Wichita Heads to Kansas City for Three-Straight Starting Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Table Is Set for Weekend Series against Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Streak Halted on Rainbow Ice, Fall to Walleye 4-2
- K-Wings Weekly: Week 11 - K-Wings Set to Play on Rainbow Ice for First Time
- K-Wings Open 2022 with Scoring Onslaught
- K-Wings End 2021 in Comeback Fashion with Scoring Frenzy in Final Minutes
- Chris Cadeau Announced as New 'Voice of the K-Wings'