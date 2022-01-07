K-Wings Streak Halted on Rainbow Ice, Fall to Walleye 4-2

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (15-11-0-0) hopped into the driver's seat in the second period on Rainbow Ice Night, but the Toledo Walleye (19-8-0-2) rallied to score three goals in the final frame and won by a score of 4-2 at Wings Event Center on Friday.

Keeping with the recent trend, the K-Wings answered a deficit by coming back to take the lead in the second period on Hockey is for Everyone night in Kalamazoo.

The Walleye stifled the K-Wings offense in the first, as they mustered just four shots on goal in the first period. But it was Kalamazoo's second period that had fans ready for another come from behind victory.

Forward Max Humitz (9), fresh off an AHL stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins, ignited the second period comeback. Humitz found himself on the receiving end of a wonderful display of passing by Giovanni Vallati (4) to tie the game at one just under four minutes into the period.

The K-Wings then took the lead on a cross-ice Logan Lambdin (4) feed to Andrew Debrincat (2). DeBrincat buried the bang-bang play past Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos with 56 seconds remaining in the first period.

Christopoulos would go the rest of the game relatively untested, and that's when Toledo took control.

The Walleye netted two goals to take the lead, with the game-winner coming off the stick of Conlan Keenan (7), who also opened the scoring in the first.

The Walleye finished it off with an empty-net goal to complete the come-from-behind win.

The bright spot of the game was the play of netminder Trevor Gorsuch (5-6). Despite a miscue on the game-tying goal, the Western Michigan product stood on his head multiple times, which kept the K-Wings in the game for much of the third period.

Gorsuch finished the game with 40 saves.

