Game Notes: vs Iowa

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of first period power play goals but were beaten by the Utah Grizzlies, 6-4, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Jake Wahlin scored for the second straight game and Christian Evers had two assists.

FREQUENT FLYERS: Since last playing on Saturday, Rapid City has sent five players to the AHL and had four of the five AHL call ups return. The Rush saw goaltender Lukas Parik recalled by the AHL Ontario Reign, where he remains, and loaned forwards Logan Nelson, Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers to their AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. Nelson, Baylis, Coatta and Wichers were each returned on Friday morning, with Nelson and Baylis having played in two games, Wichers in one and Coatta scratched for two games during his stay.

A PAIR OF TRADES: The Rush made two trades in the past week, acquiring Hayden Stewart from the Utah Grizzlies and Brett Van Os from the Cincinnati Cyclones. Stewart opened the season with the SPHL Birmingham Bulls and had not appeared in any games for Utah. Van Os's arrival completes the November trade that sent goaltender Cole Kehler to Cincinnati for future considerations. He has appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones and has three goals and four assists.

SUPER SPECIAL TEAMS: Rapid City ranks second in the league in power play and third in penalty kill percentage. Its power play shone during the four-game week against the Utah Grizzlies, going 7-for-14 including a perfect 2-for-2 in the loss on Saturday. That raised the Rush's season-long percentage to 25%, trailing only Maine's 27.4%. On the PK, Rapid City went 9-for-10 last week and its 85.7% mark is the third best in the ECHL.

REPORT FROM THE HEARTLAND: Iowa enters the weekend having lost three straight and in last place in the Central Division. The Heartlanders are young; all but two of their active roster are ECHL rookies. Iowa is second-to-last in the league in both goals per game (2.48) and goals against per game (3.93).

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush have not lost on a Friday at home yet this season. Rapid City is 5-0-0-0 in games played on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena...the Rush signed defenseman Callum Fryer on Sunday. Fryer was with Rapid City during training camp and his next game will be his 2021-22 season debut...goaltender David Tendeck was returned from a short stint with the Arizona Coyotes NHL Taxi Squad on Monday. Tendeck is 3-9-0-0 with a 3.21 GAA and .912 save percentage in 12 games for the Rush and is expected to start in goal on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Heartlanders will play the second of three games in three nights on Saturday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

