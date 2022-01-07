Blades Prosper in 8-3 Scorefest

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades (17-8-3-3) scored a season-high eight goals on Friday night for an 8-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (10-16-3-0) at Hertz Arena.

After multiple chances early on against Blades goaltender Parker Gahagen, South Carolina's Ben Holmstrom scored on a short pass from Connor Moore just 3:40 into the action. Nick Isaacson recorded a secondary assist on the play. The Stingrays advantage wouldn't last much longer thanks to a Levko Koper breakaway goal with 9:45 to go in the first period. Blake Winiecki (11:35) put the Blades on top 2-1 before Holmstrom connected for his second strike of the game to even the score. John McCarron (18:32) converted from between the circles to put Florida on top once more at 3-2 entering the first intermission.

With one goal and an assist heading into the new stanza, McCarron gave himself a three-point night after collecting a loose puck on the penalty kill and stuffing it home after 61 seconds into period two. The party kept rolling for the Everblades as Alex Aleardi (8:20) made the Stingrays pay for a turnover at the high slot, expanding the lead to 5-2. Captain McCarron (13:12) soon sweetened the deal with his third goal of the night. It was the first hat trick by an Everblade on the 2021-22 season to conclude an eventful middle frame at 6-2.

In the third period, Winiecki clinched his 11th multi-point game of the season by tapping in the puck from the goal line. That advanced the Blades' lead to five at 7:07. Joe Pendenza (14:52) added his name to the scoresheet on an odd-man rush for Florida's second shorthanded marker of the evening. The Stingrays' Alex Brink padded his stats for an unassisted goal with 1:03 on the clock, but Gahagen closed it out the rest of the way for the 8-3 Everblades win. McCarron was named the first star of the game after finishing with three goals and two assists.

The Everblades and Stingrays round out the weekend with a rematch tomorrow night at 7:00 pm. Saturday is Canadian Night at Hertz Arena, presented by TD Bank. In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Kenny Girodano, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.