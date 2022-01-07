ECHL Postpones this Weekend's Norfolk Admirals Games
January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. -- The ECHL announced on Friday that the Jacksonville at Norfolk games scheduled for tonight (Jan. 7) and tomorrow (Jan. 8) have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
Make-up dates have not been determined at this time.
If you purchased tickets for tonight (Jan. 7) or Saturday (Jan. 8), those tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. The Norfolk Admirals and the ECHL will announce the make-up dates at a later time.
The Norfolk Admirals thank all of our valued ticket holders and partners for their understanding.
