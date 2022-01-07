Forward Kyle Marino Assigned to Steelheads by Chicago Wolves

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino has been returned to the Idaho Steelheads on assignment by the Chicago Wolves prior to tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Friday.

Marino, 25, returns from his most recent stint with AHL Chicago, owning 35 penalty minutes in a combined five games between two call-ups. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native has played 10 games with the Steelheads this season, tabbing two goals and four assists for six points with 24 penalty minutes, two game-winning goals and a plus-five rating. He was recalled by AHL Chicago on December 15 and also began the season in the AHL before being assigned to the Steelheads, who own his ECHL rights.

The 6-foot-3 forward played 27 games with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2020-21 season to open his professional career, posting another two goals and four assists with 76 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.

The Steelheads return to action tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies from Idaho Central Arena.

